* Possible Kirch settlement discussed at top level -sources
* Chairman pushing to close book on Kirch case -source
* Deutsche Bank declines comment
* German media reported possible Kirch deal
BERLIN, Feb 8 Deutsche Bank is getting closer to
settling a long-running lawsuit with the heirs of late media
mogul Leo Kirch who blame Germany's biggest bank for the
downfall of his business, sources with knowledge of the matter
said.
Kirch, who died in 2011, sought for years to recoup about 2
billion euros ($2.7 billion) in damages from Deutsche Bank
and its former chairman Rolf Breuer who questioned
the Kirch media group's creditworthiness in a 2002 television
interview.
Deutsche Bank and its officers have denied that Breuer's
comments triggered the collapse of the Kirch empire.
The benefits of a potential out-of-court settlement are
being discussed at top level at Deutsche Bank, two sources
familiar with the matter said. Supervisory board chairman Paul
Achleitner is pushing to close the book on the Kirch dispute,
one of the sources said.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
A settlement could also help avert legal charges against
Deutsche Bank's current co-chief executive, Juergen Fitschen,
German magazine Der Spiegel and daily newspaper Sueddeutsche
Zeitung reported earlier on Saturday, without citing the source
of the information.
Fitschen was named as a suspect in the dispute by Munich
prosecutors last November who said they were investigating
whether he gave misleading evidence in the suit.
The Kirch lawsuit, one of Germany's most bitter corporate
disputes, led prosecutors to search Deutsche Bank offices in
2012.
Fitschen said in late January that the bank, which has
already built provisions to cover an indemnity, is aiming to
resolve major pending legal disputes this year.
($1 = 0.7343 euros)
(Reporting by Philipp Halstrick and Alexander Huebner; Writing
by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)