is nearing an agreement to settle a legal dispute with the
family of late media mogul Leo Kirch, ending one of Germany's
most bitter, drawn-out corporate disputes, two people familiar
with the matter said.
Deutsche Bank representatives and heirs to Kirch have
reached an agreement in principle, they said on Monday.
They said the agreement, which has yet to be signed off by
Deutsche Bank's management board, is based on a recent proposal
by a German judge for a settlement of 775 million euros ($1.02
billion).
Kirch, who died aged 84 last year, sought for years to
recoup about 2 billion euros in damages from Deutsche Bank and
former Chairman Rolf Breuer for allegedly causing the downfall
of his media empire Kirch Group.
Kirch said Breuer triggered Kirch Group's downfall by
questioning the creditworthiness of his media empire in a 2002
Bloomberg Television interview.
Legal proceedings continued after Kirch's death.
