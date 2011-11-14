FRANKFURT/MUNICH Nov 14 German
prosecutors searched offices at Deutsche Bank in
connection with Chief Executive Josef Ackermann's testimony in a
trial brought against the bank by late German media mogul Leo
Kirch, according to a bank spokesman.
Munich prosecutors searched executives' offices and the
legal department at Germany's biggest lender from Tuesday until
Friday last week, the spokesman told Reuters on Monday, adding
the investigation was not yet completed.
He said the prosecution is investigating Ackermann on
suspicion of unlawful conduct in connection with the trial.
Supervisory board Chairman Clemens Boersig, former CEO Rolf
Breuer and former head of personnel Tessen von Heydebreck are
also subject to the investigation, he said.
"Deutsche Bank and the affected persons see the accusations
as groundless and the actions of the prosecution as being out of
proportion," the spokesman said.
The public prosecutor's office in Munich had no immediate
comment.
(Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Maria Sheahan)