FRANKFURT, March 1 Deutsche Bank
has rejected a proposal to settle a lawsuit with the
family of deceased media mogul Leo Kirch out of court, Germany's
biggest lender said on Thursday.
Deutsche said its management board had thoroughly reviewed a
proposal to settle the dispute, which sources told Reuters would
have involved a payment of more than 800 million euros ($1.1
billion).
"Based on this review, which included the consideration of
internal and external legal advice, the Board decided without
dissent not to accept the settlement proposal," Deutsche Bank
said.
The Kirch family has said Deutsche Bank bore responsibility
for the collapse of the Leo Kirch's media empire.
($1 = 0.7476 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)