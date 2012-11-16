FRANKFURT Nov 16 A German court on Friday said it saw possible damages in a case brought by late media mogul Leo Kirch against former Deutsche Bank chief executive Rolf Breuer at between 120 million euros ($153.50 million) and 1.5 billion euros.

The Munich higher regional court said it would discuss the next steps with both parties and urged them to reach a settlement in the long-running case, which stems from a 2002 television interview with Breuer.

Kirch, who died aged 84 last year, had claimed ex-Deutsche CEO and later Chairman Rolf Breuer triggered his media group's downfall by questioning its creditworthiness in a 2002 television interview. He sought for years to recoup about 2 billion euros in damages.

Lawyers for Kirch on Friday said they were prepared in principle to talk about a settlement but had no concrete offer from the Deutsche Bank side.

Deutsche Bank said it saw no grounds to offer a settlement.

The court postponed further proceedings until mid-December.

Deutsche Bank on Nov. 14 denied a German magazine report that it was preparing a settlement worth more than 1 billion euros to end the dispute with the Kirch family. ($1 = 0.7817 euros) (Reporting By Christian Kraemer; Writing by Jonathan Gould)