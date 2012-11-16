FRANKFURT Nov 16 A German court on Friday said
it saw possible damages in a case brought by late media mogul
Leo Kirch against former Deutsche Bank chief
executive Rolf Breuer at between 120 million euros ($153.50
million) and 1.5 billion euros.
The Munich higher regional court said it would discuss the
next steps with both parties and urged them to reach a
settlement in the long-running case, which stems from a 2002
television interview with Breuer.
Kirch, who died aged 84 last year, had claimed ex-Deutsche
CEO and later Chairman Rolf Breuer triggered his media group's
downfall by questioning its creditworthiness in a 2002
television interview. He sought for years to recoup about 2
billion euros in damages.
Lawyers for Kirch on Friday said they were prepared in
principle to talk about a settlement but had no concrete offer
from the Deutsche Bank side.
Deutsche Bank said it saw no grounds to offer a settlement.
The court postponed further proceedings until mid-December.
Deutsche Bank on Nov. 14 denied a German magazine report
that it was preparing a settlement worth more than 1 billion
euros to end the dispute with the Kirch family.
($1 = 0.7817 euros)
(Reporting By Christian Kraemer; Writing by Jonathan Gould)