FRANKFURT, March 13 Deutsche Bank on Wednesday challenged a court order to pay damages to representatives of deceased press mogul Leo Kirch who blamed the lender for the collapse of his media group.

A Deutsche spokesman said the bank was seeking to contest the ruling, made by a Munich court last year, with the Federal Supreme Court because it believed it was factually and legally flawed.

A judge ruled in December that Germany's biggest lender was partly to blame for the Kirch group's downfall when bank executive Rolf Breuer questioned its creditworthiness in a 2002 television interview.

Deutsche Bank says the court ruling acknowledged that Kirch Media KGaA was already insolvent before the interview was broadcast.

The judge, who said that Deutsche Bank's comments made it more difficult for Kirch to restructure, ruled that Kirch suffered damages of between 120 million euros ($157 million) and 1.5 billion.

The final amount of damages has yet to be determined.

Kirch sought for years to recoup about 2 billion euros ($2.60 billion) in damages and Kirch's representatives have continued his battle since he died in 2011 aged 84. ($1 = 0.7680 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by David Cowell)