(Adds details from complaint, comments, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Dec 8 The U.S. government on Monday
sued Deutsche Bank AG, seeking to recoup more than
$190 million from the German bank over alleged tax fraud more
than 14 years ago.
According to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in
Manhattan, Deutsche Bank used "insolvent" shell companies to
conduct a series of fraudulent conveyances designed to hide
taxable gains from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said the case arose from
Deutsche Bank's late 1999 purchase of a corporation that was
sitting on an unrealized $150 million gain in shares of drug
maker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
The government said that to avoid a potential $51 million of
federal income taxes on the gain, Deutsche Bank in 2000 sold the
stock for below fair value to the shell companies, which paid
for them with short-term loans.
These shell companies in turn sold the stock to a different
Deutsche Bank entity, triggering the tax liability, only to then
repay the loans, leaving them without funds to pay taxes.
"Through fraudulent conveyances involving shell companies,
Deutsche Bank tried to make its potential tax liabilities
disappear," Bharara said in a statement. "This was nothing more
than a shell game."
The $190 million sought includes the alleged unpaid taxes,
penalties and interest.
In a statement, Deutsche Bank spokeswoman Renee Calabro said
the bank "fully addressed" the matter in a 2009 agreement with
the IRS, in which the government had "abandoned" the theory that
the bank was liable for the taxes.
"While it is not clear to us why we are being pursued again
for the same taxes, we plan to again defend vigorously against
these claims," she said.
Wells Fargo Bank NA, whose predecessor First Union
National Bank was trustee for a trust set up for the
transactions, was also named as a defendant in that capacity. A
spokesman, Ancel Martinez, declined to comment.
The case is U.S. v Deutsche Bank AG et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-09669.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andre
Grenon and Diane Craft)