BRIEF-Ocwen Financial reports Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Ocwen Financial announces preliminary operating results for first quarter 2017
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Deutsche Bank AG was ordered on Thursday to face a U.S. government lawsuit seeking to recoup more than $190 million from the German bank over alleged tax fraud 15 years ago.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan rejected Deutsche Bank's arguments that the government had waited too long to sue and failed to state a legally sufficient claim. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
* Ocwen Financial announces preliminary operating results for first quarter 2017
* Files for offering of up to 17.9 million shares of class a common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qruO23) Further company coverage: