NEW YORK Jan 2 Deutsche Bank AG has
settled a U.S. lawsuit in which shareholders accused it of
misrepresenting its ability to handle risks associated with
mortgage debt prior to the 2008 financial crisis.
The settlement in principle was disclosed in a filing on
Thursday by Deutsche Bank's lawyers in the U.S. District Court
in Manhattan. Terms were not disclosed, and final paperwork is
expected within 30 days, the filing said.
Shareholders accused Deutsche Bank of misleading them about
its risk management and the underwriting on mortgage debt it
packaged and sold, as well as being too slow to take
write-downs.
They said this contributed to an 87 percent drop in the
German bank's share price from May 2007 to Jan. 2009.
The settlement came after U.S. District Judge Katherine
Forrest on Oct. 29 refused to let the case proceed as a class
action, citing flaws in the methods and conclusions reached by
an expert hired by the shareholders.
Denials of class certification can boost litigation costs
and make it harder for plaintiffs to obtain large recoveries.
Plaintiffs included the Building Trades United Pension Trust
Fund of Elm Grove, Wisconsin, and two mutual funds.
John Grant, a lawyers for the plaintiffs, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment. Deutsche Bank
spokeswoman Renee Calabro declined to comment.
The lawsuit is separate from Deutsche Bank's agreement last
month to pay $1.9 billion to settle claims it defrauded U.S.
government-controlled Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
in the sale of mortgage-backed securities.
The most recently settled case is IBEW Local 90 Pension Fund
et al v. Deutsche Bank AG et al, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 11-04209.