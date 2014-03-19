FRANKFURT, March 19 Deutsche Bank
plans to cut another 500 investment banking positions due to
poor results in the first quarter, with most of the layoffs in
fixed income, currencies, commodities and derivatives, a German
newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Most of the layoffs would occur in London, Handelsblatt
Online reported. The bank's headquarters in Frankfurt would
remain virtually untouched and the United States was unaffected,
the paper said.
A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment on the report
but said: "We plan the number of employees dynamically as part
of our strategy 2015-plus and in harmony with our long-term
strategy to increase our efficiency."
Deutsche Bank launched a restructuring plan in mid-2012
designed to cut its balance sheet size and refocus its
investment bank, saying then it aimed to cut investment banking
headcount by 1,500.
