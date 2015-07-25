FRANKFURT, July 25 Germany's financial watchdog
Bafin has cleared Deutsche Bank's former co-chief
executive Anshu Jain of lying to the Bundesbank during
investigations into interest rate manipulation, the Financial
Times reported on Saturday.
Citing a copy of a letter seen by the paper, the FT said
BaFin president Felix Hufeld had told Jain this month that BaFin
considered the "probable" interpretation of the evidence weighed
in Jain's favour and that it was dropping that part of its probe
into Libor-rigging at Deutsche Bank.
According to the paper, Hufeld wrote in the letter dated
July 17: "The suspicion that you made knowingly incorrect
statements to a regulator seems unsubstantiated to me ...
"This aspect will therefore no longer be relevant in the
continued assessment by BaFin."
The paper said Hufeld added that all the other allegations
against Jain and the bank are still being evaluated by the
watchdog, which is not expected to make its final determinations
on the matter until the autumn.
BaFin and Jain, who resigned his position as CEO effective
June 30, were not immediately available for comment on Saturday.
"We continue to work with our regulator to bring this
inquiry to a conclusion," Deutsche Bank said in an emailed
statement.
The bank had told Reuters earlier this month that it
disputed the allegation by BaFin that Jain had misled the
Bundesbank, Germany's central bank.
The German regulator has been investigating Deutsche Bank
and the role it played during the financial crisis when Libor, a
global inter-bank lending rate mechanism, was being
manipulated.
Regulators have accused some of the world's largest
financial institutions of tainting markets with fraud and
collusion and several top executives have lost their jobs over
the scandal.
Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest lender, agreed with U.S.
and British authorities in April to pay a record $2.5 billion to
resolve investigations it manipulated benchmark interest rates
used to price loans and contracts around the world.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Catherine Evans)