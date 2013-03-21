FRANKFURT, March 21 German markets regulator
Bafin has identified "organisational flaws" at Deutsche Bank
before the watchdog reports on its investigation of
the manipulation of global interest rates, newspaper
Handelsblatt said without citing sources.
Deutsche Bank and Bafin were not immediately available for
comment.
The German daily added that Co-Chief Executives Anshu Jain
and Juergen Fitschen are not personally implicated or held to be
at fault by the regulator.
Reuters reported in February that Deutsche Bank's top
leaders are unlikely to be sacked as a result of the
investigations into the bank over the manipulation of Libor
interbank rates, citing three people with knowledge of the
matter.
Bafin said that its preliminary findings would be passed on
to Berlin by the end of March.
In February Bafin said that a key question was whether banks
reacted quickly enough once the Libor problems became known, and
whether they reached the right conclusions.
Euribor and its larger counterpart Libor are Europe's key
gauges of how much banks pay to borrow from their peers and are
used to set the prices of a wide range of financial products
from mortgages to complex derivatives.
Thomson Reuters, parent company of Reuters, has been
calculating and distributing Libor rates for Libor's sponsor,
the British Bankers' Association, since 2005.