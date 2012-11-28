FRANKFURT Nov 28 Deutsche Bank's
compliance chief Stephan Leithner and former board member Hugo
Baenziger face skeptical German lawmakers on Wednesday as
parliamentarians seek answers about how banks manipulated global
benchmark interest rates.
Birgit Reinemund, a lawmaker with the Free Democrats (FDP),
invited Deutsche Bank to attend a parliamentary hearing as
Berlin politicians join a raft of regulators and politicians
trying to understand how some banks manipulated the London Inter
Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR), a benchmark interest rates used to
price trillions of dollars worth of contracts.
Parliamentarians had invited co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain,
a former head of investment banking, but the lender decided to
send board member Leithner in his place, sparking accusations
that Jain has "chickened out."
Even Jain's former boss, Josef Ackermann, accused him of
demonstrating a lack of leadership for not going to the hearing.
The move strains the already tense relationship between
bankers, who prefer to keep out of the public eye, and
politicians, who are eager to demonstrate their grip on the
freewheeling world of global finance.
In the United States, Goldman Sachs Chief Executive
Lloyd Blankfein faced a barrage of politically charged questions
at a Senate Governmental Affairs Subcommittee about the causes
of the financial crisis.
The manipulation of Libor burst into the headlines in June
when British bank Barclays was fined a record $450
million by UK and U.S. authorities for allowing traders to
manipulate rates during the 2007/08 credit crunch.
Deutsche Bank said in July initial findings from an internal
probe into alleged rigging of global interest rates found that
no members of the management board behaved inappropriately.
The probe revealed that two former Deutsche Bank traders may
have been involved in colluding to manipulate global benchmark
interest rates.
Libor rates submitted by banks are compiled by Thomson
Reuters, parent company of Reuters, on behalf of the
British Bankers' Association.