FRANKFURT Jan 26 Deutsche Bank has
concluded co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain is clean after an
internal investigation into the role of the bank into the
manipulation of global interest rates, German newspaper
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported.
Citing supervisory board sources, the paper reported that
the internal probe had cleared Jain of involvement in the Libor
scandal after scrutinising bank documents and interviewing
hundreds of Deutsche Bank employees.
A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment.
Deutsche Bank, embroiled in a number of scandals, is working
through a long list of investigations and fines that have
resulted from the global financial crisis.
It has been named in cases related to the sub-prime crisis,
credit default swaps, mortgages, tax evasion, manipulation of
Libor interest rates and the decade-old Leo Kirch lawsuit.
Co-Chief Executives Juergen Fitschen and Anshu Jain are
pursuing an ambitious project to transform the bank's corporate
culture and rebuild its reputation.
Last week Deutsche Bank reported a surprise fourth-quarter
loss as heavy costs for litigation and restructuring hit its
performance.
