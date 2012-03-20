* Deutsche Bank cooperating with authorities on probes
* Says civil suits filed against Deutsche on Libor
* Deutsche says civil litigation in early stages
FRANKFURT, March 20 Deutsche Bank
said it received subpoenas and requests for information from
U.S. and European Union agencies as part of a global probe into
interbank offered rates and that it was also being sued over
alleged dollar interbank rate manipulation.
The requests came from entities including the U.S.
Department of Justice, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the
European Commission, Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday.
The inquiries relate to periods between 2005 and 2011, the
bank said, adding it was cooperating with the investigations.
In addition, a number of civil have been filed in U.S.
federal courts, alleging the bank manipulated the dollar London
Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) and prices of dollar Libor-based
derivatives, the bank said.
"Claims for damages are asserted under various legal
theories, including violations of Commodity Exchange Act and the
antitrust laws," Deutsche Bank said.
The civil actions which have been consolidated in the United
States District Court for the Southern District of New York, are
in their early stages, the bank said.
Societe Generale, Citigroup, HSBC
and UBS have also been involved in probes related to
Libor.
British bank Barclays has said it might face
regulatory action relating to the global investigation into
Libor lending rates and is in talks about a resolution with some
of the authorities involved.
Royal Bank of Scotland said in its annual report
that some staff were also being investigated but it had
substantial defences to claims arising from the probe.
Reuters revealed in February that the U.S. Justice
Department's probe had become a criminal one.
Libor is the benchmark for around $360 trillion
worth of financial contracts worldwide.
The daily Libor poll asks banks at what rate they think they
will be able to borrow money from each other in 10 major
currencies and for 15 borrowing periods ranging from overnight
loans to 12 months.
As the credit crisis took hold, allegations started mounting
that Libor no longer reflected reality and authorities undertook
to examine whether traders at the banks tried to influence
whether the rate went up or down in order to profit on bets on
the direction it would go.
Like the credit ratings agencies, whose role has been under
fire both during and after the financial crisis, there are few
credible alternatives to replace a system many now regard as
outdated and discredited.