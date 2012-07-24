* Deutsche Bank launched internal Libor probe 1 yr ago
* So far only preliminary conclusions reached -sources
* German regulator Bafin informed about probe -sources
By Philipp Halstrick
FRANKFURT, July 24 An internal probe at Deutsche
Bank has found that two former traders may have been involved in
colluding to manipulate global benchmark interest rates but
there was no indication of failure at the top of the bank, three
people close to the investigation said.
The internal probe has not yet been concluded and only
preliminary findings have emerged so far, these people said.
But any sign that only traders were involved in any rigging
may help take the heat off Deutsche Bank co-Chief
Executive Anshu Jain.
Jain was in charge of investment banking at Deutsche Bank
before taking over as co-CEO in June and has come under pressure
to clarify whether he was aware of any possible rigging.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the status of its
internal probe. This is separate from a special probe of
Deutsche Bank initiated by German markets regulator Bafin. The
bank has also said it is cooperating with other investigations
into the rigging of Libor in the United States and
Europe.
Last month, rival Barclays reached a $450 million
settlement with U.S. and British regulators over its involvement
in alleged manipulation of the London interbank offered rate
(Libor), which underpins an estimated $550 trillion in financial
products, including consumer loans, mortgages, municipal bonds
and corporate paper.
Failings at the British bank eventually led to the departure
of Barclays' chairman, its chief executive and chief operating
officer and prompted a wholesale review of its organisation.
It remains unclear when Deutsche Bank's internal probe is
set to conclude, the people familiar with the investigation
said. Bafin has been briefed on preliminary findings of the
internal probe, which was initiated a year ago, these sources
said.
Deutsche Bank became aware of potential failings when
regulators probing other banks provided information showing
potential involvement of Deutsche Bank traders, one of the
sources familiar with the matter said.
The two traders, Christian Bittar and Guillaume Adolph, have
since left Deutsche Bank, two of the sources said. Bittar was
not available for comment at hedge fund BlueCrest where he now
works. London-based trader Adolph was named as a participant in
the alleged manipulation of yen Libor in an affidavit filed by a
Canadian competition law officer at a Canadian Court last year.
Adolph could not be reached for comment.
Libor rates submitted by banks are compiled by Thomson
Reuters, parent company of Reuters, on behalf of the
British Bankers' Association.