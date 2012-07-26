* German regulator Bafin says Deutsche Bank probe ongoing

MUNICH, July 26 Elke Koenig, head of German markets regulator Bafin said it was too early to draw conclusions about a global interest rate rigging scandal, adding that a probe of Deutsche Bank was still ongoing.

Bafin is conducting a so-called special probe - the most severe form of investigation it can undertake - into Deutsche Bank over suspected manipulation of interbank lending rates.

The German regulator is conducting its examination "with the utmost urgency," Koenig said on Thursday.

Investigators in the United States, Europe and Japan are examining more than a dozen big banks over suspected rigging of the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor).

The Libor rates, compiled from estimates by large banks of how much they believe they have to pay to borrow from each other, are used to determine interest rates on trillions of dollars worth of contracts around the world.

Deutshe Bank declined to comment on Thursday but referred to its quarterly report, which said it has received subpoenas and requests for information from U.S. and European authorities in connection with setting interbank rates.

Koenig also said she was not in favour of breaking up big banks or of separating retail and investment banking.

Large industrial companies need banks big enough to help them finance global expansion, Koenig said.

Rather than breaking up banks to make the financial system safer, Koenig proposed ensuring that all banks, including smaller savings banks, have an adequate capital cushion.

The German regulator further cautioned that European Union plans to create a pan-European bank regulator must include institutes from all 27 member states.

The impact and complexity of new rules such as solvency II guidelines on capital requirements for insurers may make it difficult to stick to deadlines for introducing them, Koenig further said.

In particular the impact of Solvency II rules on small to medium sized insurers needed to be evaluated, before pressing ahead with a January 2014 implementation deadline, Koenig said.