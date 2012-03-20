(Refiles to correct date to March 20, from March 19)
FRANKFURT, March 20 Deutsche Bank
said it received subpoenas and requests for information from
regulators and government agencies as part of a global probe
into setting interbank offered rates, it said in its annual
report on Tuesday.
The requests came from entities including the U.S.
Department of Justice, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the
European Commission, Deutsche Bank said in the report.
The inquiries relate to various periods between 2005 and
2011, the bank said, adding it was cooperating with these
investigations.
In addition, a number of civil actions including putative
class actions have been filed in federal courts in the U.S.
related to the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor), the bank
said.
The Libor is the benchmark for around $360
trillion worth of financial contracts worldwide.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor)