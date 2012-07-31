FRANKFURT, July 31 Deutsche Bank's
supervisory board said initial findings from an internal probe
into alleged rigging of global interest rates found that no
members of the management board behaved inappropriately.
"Based on current findings, no current or former member of
the management board was in any way inappropriately involved in
the incidents surrounding interest rates," the bank said in a
statement on Tuesday.
More than a dozen banks are under investigation by
authorities in Europe, Japan and the United States over the
suspected rigging of the London interbank offered rate, which is
used to price trillions of dollars worth of financial products.
Earlier this month Reuters reported that an internal probe
had shown no indication of failure at the top of Deutsche Bank.
Barclays last month agreed to pay a fine for
manipulating Libor. More banks, including Deutsche, are being
investigated and could face fines and legal battles that may run
for years.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor)