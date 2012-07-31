FRANKFURT, July 31 Deutsche Bank's supervisory board said initial findings from an internal probe into alleged rigging of global interest rates found that no members of the management board behaved inappropriately.

"Based on current findings, no current or former member of the management board was in any way inappropriately involved in the incidents surrounding interest rates," the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

More than a dozen banks are under investigation by authorities in Europe, Japan and the United States over the suspected rigging of the London interbank offered rate, which is used to price trillions of dollars worth of financial products.

Earlier this month Reuters reported that an internal probe had shown no indication of failure at the top of Deutsche Bank. [ID:nWEA7521 ]

Barclays last month agreed to pay a fine for manipulating Libor. More banks, including Deutsche, are being investigated and could face fines and legal battles that may run for years. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)