FRANKFURT, April 15 Deutsche Bank
confirmed it is cooperating with authorities after it received
subpoenas and requests for information from various regulatory
and law enforcement agencies in probing manipulation of
inter-bank rates.
In its annual report, Deutsche Bank said it is cooperating
with authorities in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific
regarding investigations into the setting of the London
Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), the Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate
(TIBOR), the Euro Interbank Offered Rate (EURIBOR) and the
Singapore Interbank Offered Rate (SIBOR).
Deutsche Bank is cooperating with authorities, the lender
said.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)