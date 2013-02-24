FRANKFURT Feb 24 Deutsche Bank co-chief
executive Anshu Jain will likely not be sacked as a result of
the investigations into the bank for manipulating Libor
interbank rates, three people with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
The current findings of financial services watchdog BaFin
would not lead to Jain's dismissal, said the three people, who
declined to be identified, confirming a story in German weekly
newspaper Welt am Sonntag.
"One needs to find more to justify using this heavy weapon,"
said one of the people.
The traders investigated for rigging Libor (the London
interbank offered rate) worked several levels below Jain so he
could not be made responsible for any wrongdoing by them, Welt
am Sonntag reported.
The BaFin probe will likely not lead to an investigation
from state prosecutors either, the sources told Reuters.
BaFin and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
BaFin only began an in-depth Libor probe into Deutsche Bank
last year - around four years after the Washington-based
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) initiated an
industry-wide investigation.
Deutsche Bank, which has set aside nearly 2 billion euros
($2.6 billion) to cover legal liabilities including possible
Libor-related costs, suspended two traders last year for
Libor-related misconduct.
($1 = 0.7598 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Hübner, Philipp Halstrick and Peter
Dinkloh; Editing by Mark Potter)