FRANKFURT Jan 11 Germany's financial regulator
will question Deutsche Bank AG's leaders in coming
weeks as part of a probe into the manipulation of the Libor
rate, two sources familiar with the investigation said.
Deutsche Bank Chairman Paul Achleitner and Co-Chief
Executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen are among those due
to be questioned by Bafin, the sources said on Friday.
"The questioning of top managers is standard procedure in a
special probe," one of the sources said.
Bafin has been investigating for months what role Germany's
flagship lender may have played in an international scandal
involving how the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) was set.
Libor, compiled from estimates by large banks of how much
they expect to pay to borrow from each other, is used as a
reference to set interest rates on trillions of dollars worth of
contracts around the world.
Deutsche Bank has said it is cooperating with authorities in
the investigation. An internal enquiry by the lender found no
current or former management board members were inappropriately
involved.
Before becoming Co-CEO, Jain was in charge of the investment
banking division, where Libor rates were set.
Deutsche declined comment.
Sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters on
Thursday that Bafin expects to complete its investigation by the
end of March.
Bafin is focusing on potential structural weaknesses in
Deutsche's internal controls, as well as possible wrongdoing by
individual Libor traders.
POSSIBLE FINE
Financial daily Handelsblatt on Friday cited sources
familiar with the investigation as saying the bank had for too
long underestimated the risk of Libor manipulation, and should
have started its internal probe and adjusted processes much
earlier.
Deutsche Bank could face a fine if that view is confirmed,
the paper said.
Bafin declined to comment.
Regulators in Europe, Japan and the United States have been
examining more than a dozen big banks over suspected rigging of
Libor.
British lender Barclays agreed to pay a fine of
more than $450 million, and Swiss bank UBS agreed to
pay $1.5 billion to regulators over its submissions of interbank
rates.
Deutsche Bank has viewed any manipulation to be the work of
individuals who have already been suspended by the bank, bank
sources have told Reuters.
As the credit crisis intensified from 2006 through 2008,
suspicions grew that Libor no longer reflected the true cost
banks were paying for funds. Authorities have been examining
whether traders tried to influence the rate to benefit their own
positions.
The daily Libor poll asks banks at what rate they think they
will be able to borrow money from each other in 10 major
currencies and for 15 borrowing periods ranging from overnight
loans to 12 months.
Thomson Reuters, parent company of Reuters, has been
calculating and distributing Libor rates for Libor's sponsor,
the British Bankers' Association, since 2005.