FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 18 German regulator
Bafin has raised doubts about Deutsche Bank's
internal probe of its role in setting inter-bank lending rates
and will intensify its probe of Germany's biggest lender, two
sources familiar with Bafin's report said.
Bafin, which has been investigating Deutsche Bank's
involvement in setting the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate, or
Libor, has reviewed Deutsche Bank's internal findings as part of
its own probe, the sources said on Thursday.
It is too early to draw any conclusions about the possible
consequences of the intensified probe, one of the two people
said.
Deutsche Bank, Bafin and the Bundesbank, which is also
responsible for banking supervision, declined to comment.
Deutsche Bank previously confirmed it was cooperating with
authorities after it received subpoenas and requests for
information from various regulatory and law enforcement agencies
that were probing suspected manipulation of inter-bank rates.
(Reporting By Matthias Sobolewski, Edward Taylor and Arno
Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)