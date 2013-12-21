By Ludwig Burger
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Dec 21 Germany's largest lender
Deutsche Bank has signalled it might have to set
aside more money for potential future litigation costs,
following its $1.9 billion settlement with a U.S. mortgage
market regulator.
In an interview with German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung
published on Saturday, co-CEO Juergen Fitschen said Deutsche's
reserves to deal with anticipated legal difficulties, worth 4.1
billion euros ($5.6 billion) as of Sept. 30, should not be seen
as a definitive final amount.
"We increase the reserves whenever we deem it necessary.
There is no final amount, we are in an ongoing process,"
Fitschen was quoted saying, asked to comment on speculation that
the current level of provisioning was insufficient.
Deutsche Bank said on Friday it would pay $1.9 billion to
settle Federal Housing Finance Agency claims that it defrauded
two U.S. government-controlled companies in the sale of
mortgage-backed securities before the 2008 financial crisis.
The bank said the payment had already been taken into
account in its litigation reserves and no additional reserves
would be taken for the settlement. But it is also is working to
resolve a raft of other legal and regulatory problems.
Anshu Jain, the lender's other Co-CEO, refused to be drawn
in the interview on whether a capital increase would be needed.
"We are committed to our high capital standards, that's all
I can say about this," Jain was quoted saying.
Jain also said Deutsche's wealth management unit would see
higher earnings growth in 2013 than the bank's other divisions.
"Since we have completely restructured this division, we've
seen enormous growth and I'm confident that this trend will
continue next year," he said.
Jain added he was also "very optimistic" about the Private
and Business Clients division.
The lender's other divisions are Corporate Banking and
Securities, Global Transaction Banking, plus a Non-Core
Operations unit.