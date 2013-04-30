FRANKFURT, April 30 Deutsche Bank
Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause said first-quarter
litigation expenses were unusually low thanks to a large one-off
charge booked in the full year 2012.
The first quarter expenses of 132 million euros were
"regrettably" no indication of the rate of future costs in 2013
Krause told a conference call.
"Litigation expenses are likely to be a higher burden in
future quarters," Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain said.
In the fourth quarter Deutsche Bank booked litigation
expenses of 1.787 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7634 euros)
