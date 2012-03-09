* Deutsche Bank took advantage of ECB liquidity scheme

* Deutsche Bank used Italy, Spain subsidiaries in tender

* CEO Ackermann had signalled could use LTRO (Adds detail, background)

By Edward Taylor

FRANKFURT, March 9 Deutsche Bank tapped the European Central Bank's long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) in February for between 5-10 billion euros ($6.6-$13.3 billion), a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Deutsche Bank took a significant proportion of the funds via its subsidiaries in Italy and Spain, where the German lender has operations, the source said.

In early February Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said the bank had not taken part in an earlier ECB tender but signalled the lender could take part in future tenders if it was economically sensible to do so.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The Financial Times newspaper also reported on Friday that Deutsche Bank had taken advantage of the ECB's LTRO scheme.

($1 = 0.7534 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)