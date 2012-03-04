NEW YORK, March 4 Deutsche Bank has shuffled some of its senior U.S. investment bankers, appointing Jim Ratigan as co-head of Americas M&A, an internal memo obtained by Reuters showed.

Ratigan takes over from Bruce Evans, who will become chairman of Americas M&A. Tony Whittemore will remain co-head of Americas M&A alongside Ratigan.

The memo, emailed on Friday by Deutsche Bank's global head of M&A Henrik Aslaksen, said Evans would continue to be a "critical member" of the Investment Banking Coverage and Advisory senior management team.

"As the M&A franchise continues to grow, a management team in the Americas of Jim, Tony and Bruce, and the wealth of experience it brings, is key to delivering the expertise corporate clients have come to expect from Deutsche Bank," Aslaksen wrote.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman on Sunday confirmed the contents of the memo.