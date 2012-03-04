EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
NEW YORK, March 4 Deutsche Bank has shuffled some of its senior U.S. investment bankers, appointing Jim Ratigan as co-head of Americas M&A, an internal memo obtained by Reuters showed.
Ratigan takes over from Bruce Evans, who will become chairman of Americas M&A. Tony Whittemore will remain co-head of Americas M&A alongside Ratigan.
The memo, emailed on Friday by Deutsche Bank's global head of M&A Henrik Aslaksen, said Evans would continue to be a "critical member" of the Investment Banking Coverage and Advisory senior management team.
"As the M&A franchise continues to grow, a management team in the Americas of Jim, Tony and Bruce, and the wealth of experience it brings, is key to delivering the expertise corporate clients have come to expect from Deutsche Bank," Aslaksen wrote.
A Deutsche Bank spokesman on Sunday confirmed the contents of the memo.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has