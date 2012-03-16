FRANKFURT, March 16 Deutsche Bank announced three new appointments to its seven-member management board on Friday, following a meeting of the supervisory board to discuss an overhaul of Germany's flagship lender.

Deutsche said it was naming Stuart Lewis to replace Hugo Baenziger as chief risk officer from June 1.

It is also appointing Stephan Leithner as a management board member in charge of personnel and head of Europe and is elevating Henry Ritchotte to become chief operating officer, replacing current German board member Hermann-Josef Lamberti.

Deutsche Bank is shaking up its top management to give investment banking and emerging markets more prominence before investment banking chief Anshu Jain and regional chief Juergen Fitschen take over from Josef Ackermann, who will retire as chief executive in May. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)