By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK, March 26
NEW YORK, March 26 Deutsche Bank AG
has agreed to pay $32.5 million to investors who said they were
misled about the quality of mortgage loans sold to them as
highly rated securities right before the U.S. housing market
imploded, co ur t papers show.
Preliminary settlement papers were filed on Monday in the
federal court in Central Islip, New York, on behalf of investors
who brought the 2008 lawsuit, including lead plaintiff
Massachusetts Bricklayers and Masons Trust Funds. The settlement
must still be approved by U.S. District Judge Leonard Wexler.
The proposed settlement "is not only fair, reasonable and
adequate, but represents an outstanding recovery," the filing
said.
Renee Calabro, a Deutsche Bank spokeswoman, said, "We are
pleased to have resolved this matter."
The settlement is among a handful with major banks to
resolve claims that investors were misled into buying
mortgage-backed securities that were much riskier than they had
appeared.
It would resolve claims that Deutsche Bank made material
misstatements and omissions in 2006 offering documents regarding
the underwriting and appraisal practices of the mortgage loans
bundled into securities contained in two trusts.
According to the investors, the offering documents
understated the risk that the loans could default, while
Deutsche Bank used credit-default swaps to profit as the
securities lost value.
According to a 2010 report, default rates in a certificate
i ssued by one of the trusts reached as high as 49 percent of the
underlying pool of loans, the plaintiffs said.
In December, Bank of America Co's Merrill Lynch unit
said it would pay $315 million to resolve a lawsuit brought by
investors in 18 mortgage-backed securities trusts.
A month earlier, Deutsche Bank and Citigroup Inc
agreed to pay a combined $165.5 million in a settlement with the
National Credit Union Agency over their roles in underwriting
mortgage-backed securities purchased by five credit unions.
And last July, Wells Fargo & Co and a group of
underwriters paid $125 million to investors in 28
mortgage-backed securities offerings.
The case is Massachusetts Bricklayers and Masons Trust Funds
et al v. Deutsche Alt-A Securities Inc et al, U.S. District
Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 08-3178.