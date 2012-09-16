By Rachna Uppal and Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Sept 16
DUBAI, Sept 16 Deutsche Bank is
cutting several senior jobs in its investment banking business
in Dubai, including directors, as it cuts costs to adapt to a
tougher investment banking environment globally, three banking
sources said.
The German lender last week outlined plans to cut bonuses,
axe more jobs and sell assets, and senior executives said
expected job cuts would be "over and above" the 1,900 positions
already announced.
"There are at least seven people confirmed to be leaving
front office roles (in Dubai)," said a source familiar with the
matter, adding the jobs were mostly in the investment banking
business.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that
three or four of the job cuts were at director level.
Among those leaving is Zulfi Khan, a director in its global
markets operations who handled client coverage in the United
Arab Emirates, two other sources said.
"A lot of the job cuts in the region have so far remained
confined to junior level bankers. Shifting higher up shows the
region is clearly no more an appealing destination as it used to
be for investment bankers," one of the banking sources said,
adding Deutsche is cutting about a quarter of its total Dubai
investment banking team.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on specific job cuts but
said it remained committed to the region, in an emailed
statement.
Other global banks, including Bank of America,
Credit Suisse and Rothschild, have also shed
investment banking jobs in the region in recent months, as
dwindling deal volumes and a low fee paying culture makes the
business model unviable.
Middle East investment banking fees were $234.8 million in
the first half of 2012, a five percent rise from a year-ago but
still a far cry from the nearly $1 billion fees earned by banks
during the boom years of 2005 and 2006, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
That fee pool has to be shared between as many as 20 global
banks who have hired or brought in some senior bankers to lure
business in the region.
Nomura Holdings, Japan's largest investment bank,
shut down its research department in the region last year, while
Credit Suisse laid off its London-based MENA equity research
head.
(Additional reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)