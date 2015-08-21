Aug 21 Deutsche Bank AG's co-head of corporate banking and securities for Asia-Pacific, Bhupinder Singh, is leaving the lender, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Singh will leave Deutsche Bank in "several months" and the German bank will announce his replacement in due course, the Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1JmT5UV)

Based in Singapore, Singh has been serving in his current position since 2013. (reut.rs/1JoQwpE) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)