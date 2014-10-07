(Changes source, dateline, adds details, background)

FRANKFURT Oct 7 Deutsche Bank AG is set to hire Elizabeth Ford from Goldman Sachs as its new head of compliance in the Americas as the bank fortifies and reforms its regulatory and compliance practices.

Ford will join Deutsche Bank in January, according to an internal bank memo seen by Reuters. The bank is facing a long and expensive list of investigations and potential settlements that have dogged it since the financial crisis.

Ford will take over the role from Eric Gallinek and report to Nadine Faruque, a U.S.-Swiss lawyer who is set to join Deutsche Bank as global head of compliance from Italy's Unicredito.

Deutsche Bank launched a reform plan in 2012 to boost compliance functions after getting hit by a wave of post-crisis investigations. The bank has paid 5.6 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in the past two years in fines and settlements and expects to pay another 3 billion in 2014.

Germany's flagship lender has also pursued a 1 billion euro technology revamp and announced hundreds of new hirings designed to fortify compliance in the United States and elsewhere as regulators worldwide tighten controls.

Deutsche Bank is cooperating with investigators over a long list of probes, including attempts to manipulate interest rates, currency trading rates and gold benchmark rates. Deutsche has also begun settlement talks with U.S. authorities over dealings with blacklisted countries such as Iran.

Ford was most recently Goldman Sachs' global head of compliance for investment banking, merchant banking and its executive office, according to the memo.

Deutsche Bank spokeswoman Renee Calabro confirmed that the bank had agreed to hire Ford for the Americas compliance role.

TURNAROUND

In a scathing report leaked to media in January, German regulator Bafin said that Deutsche Bank had failed to draw the necessary consequences with senior personnel following an interest rate manipulation scandal.

Since then, Deutsche Bank has made a number of senior appointments, filling a new compliance and risk management position with a top McKinsey consultant, Thomas Poppensieker, charged with implementing the bank's so-called "three lines of defence" programme.

Sylvie Matherat joined on Aug. 1 as global head of government and regulatory affairs. Matherat came from the Bank of France to implement new regulations and manage regulatory relationships.

In addition, Deutsche named Daniela Weber-Rey as chief governance officer in April.

Gallinek will relocate to London in early 2015 to lead Deutsche Bank Asset & Wealth Management's Global Compliance function. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins in Frankfurt and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)