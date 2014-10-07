(Changes source, dateline, adds details, background)
FRANKFURT Oct 7 Deutsche Bank AG is
set to hire Elizabeth Ford from Goldman Sachs as its new
head of compliance in the Americas as the bank fortifies and
reforms its regulatory and compliance practices.
Ford will join Deutsche Bank in January, according to an
internal bank memo seen by Reuters. The bank is facing a long
and expensive list of investigations and potential settlements
that have dogged it since the financial crisis.
Ford will take over the role from Eric Gallinek and report
to Nadine Faruque, a U.S.-Swiss lawyer who is set to join
Deutsche Bank as global head of compliance from Italy's
Unicredito.
Deutsche Bank launched a reform plan in 2012 to boost
compliance functions after getting hit by a wave of post-crisis
investigations. The bank has paid 5.6 billion euros ($7.5
billion) in the past two years in fines and settlements and
expects to pay another 3 billion in 2014.
Germany's flagship lender has also pursued a 1 billion euro
technology revamp and announced hundreds of new hirings designed
to fortify compliance in the United States and elsewhere as
regulators worldwide tighten controls.
Deutsche Bank is cooperating with investigators over a long
list of probes, including attempts to manipulate interest rates,
currency trading rates and gold benchmark rates. Deutsche has
also begun settlement talks with U.S. authorities over dealings
with blacklisted countries such as Iran.
Ford was most recently Goldman Sachs' global head of
compliance for investment banking, merchant banking and its
executive office, according to the memo.
Deutsche Bank spokeswoman Renee Calabro confirmed that the
bank had agreed to hire Ford for the Americas compliance role.
TURNAROUND
In a scathing report leaked to media in January, German
regulator Bafin said that Deutsche Bank had failed to draw the
necessary consequences with senior personnel following an
interest rate manipulation scandal.
Since then, Deutsche Bank has made a number of senior
appointments, filling a new compliance and risk management
position with a top McKinsey consultant, Thomas Poppensieker,
charged with implementing the bank's so-called "three lines of
defence" programme.
Sylvie Matherat joined on Aug. 1 as global head of
government and regulatory affairs. Matherat came from the Bank
of France to implement new regulations and manage regulatory
relationships.
In addition, Deutsche named Daniela Weber-Rey as chief
governance officer in April.
Gallinek will relocate to London in early 2015 to lead
Deutsche Bank Asset & Wealth Management's Global Compliance
function.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins in Frankfurt and Yashaswini
Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)