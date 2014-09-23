(Changes last name to "Camara" from "Camera")

Sept 23 Deutsche Bank AG, Germany's largest bank, said it appointed Citigroup Inc executive Lilian Camara as head of client development for multinational corporates, Latin America.

Camara, who had been with Citigroup for 14 years, was most recently the director and team leader of its global subsidiaries group.

Camara, to be based in Sao Paulo, will report to Kika Ricciardi, head of global transaction banking, Latin America, Deutsche Bank said. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)