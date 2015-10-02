Oct 2 Deutsche Bank AG named Stephen Paine as global head of infrastructure and utilities.

Paine joins Germany's biggest bank from UBS - where he was global head of infrastructure, power & utilities - and will be based in London.

Paine will report to Karl Altenburg, co-head of corporate finance EMEA, and Paul Stefanick, global head of investment banking, coverage & advisory. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)