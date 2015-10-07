FRANKFURT Oct 7 Deutsche Bank is
bracing for a loss before taxes of 6 billion euros ($6.7
billion) in the third quarter due to massive writedowns at its
investment banking unit and on the value it expects to extract
from the divestment of its Postbank retail bank.
It will also take an impairment on the stake it owns in
China's Hua Xia Bank Co. Ltd and will set aside more money for
litigation, Deutsche Bank said in a statement late on Wednesday.
After tax, Germany's flagship lender is expecting a loss of
6.2 billion euros for the quarter, adding that without the
impairments of goodwill and intangibles it would have lost only
400 million euros in the July to September period.
Deutsche Bank also said that it plans to reduce or to
suspend the dividend payment for 2015.
($1 = 0.8900 euros)
