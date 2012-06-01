FRANKFURT, June 1 Deutsche Bank on Friday
said it would integrate the asset management and
wealth management divisions as part of a strategic overhaul
introduced by Juergen Fitschen and Anshu Jain on their first day
as co-chief executives.
Anshu Jain, Co-Chairman of the Management Board and Group
Executive Committee, said, "We have an enduring commitment to
our universal banking model and will implement a team-based
approach to leadership going forward."
The move marks the completion of a reshuffle which emerged
in March.
There will be a clear competitive consolidation in the
banking industry, Anshu Jain told employees at a town hall
meeting on Friday, according to a person familiar with the
event.
In the end there will be five or six truly global banks, of
which Deutsche would likely be the only one from continental
Europe, Jain said, according to the source.
Deutsche Bank co-head Juergen Fitschen told the town hall
meeting that Germany's flagship lender needed to create its own
capital, a signal that Deutsche is not preparing to tap markets
in the short-term.
