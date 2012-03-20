FRANKFURT, March 20 Deutsche Bank
said co-Chief Executive designate Anshu Jain earned 5.8 million
euros ($7.7 million) in 2011, down 23 percent from a year
earlier and less than the 6.3 million euros awarded to his boss
Josef Ackermann.
Overall, Jain's pay fell from the previous year's award of
7.6 million euros, reflecting a s lowdown i n profitability for
the industry.
Jain is set to take over as co-chief executive of the German
flagship lender alongside Juergen Fitschen after Josef Ackermann
steps down in May.
Earlier this month it emerged that Barclays boss
Bob Diamond took home pay, shares and benefits worth 17 million
pounds ($26.9 million).