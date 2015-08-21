FRANKFURT Aug 21 A probe by Deutsche Bank
into questionable share trades involving its Moscow
unit has prompted further enquiries into whether a senior staff
member took bribes, a source familiar with the situation said on
Friday.
The bribery investigation, which is at an early stage, is
examining unexplained funds in accounts controlled by the staff
member and the staff member's spouse, the source said.
Germany's largest lender is also looking at trades made by
between 10 and 12 mainly Russian broker counterparties, the
person said.
A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman referred to the lender's
second-quarter report, in which it said it was investigating
certain equity trades by clients in London and Moscow and was
reviewing whether violations of law, regulation or policy had
occurred.
It said the volume of these trades was significant but did
not give any detail of their nature.
The quarterly report also said Deutsche Bank had informed
financial regulators and law enforcement agencies in Germany,
Russia, Britain and the United States of its investigation and
had taken disciplinary measures against some people in the case,
which came to light in early June.
U.S. Department of Justice officials have demanded
information from Deutsche Bank in the DoJ's own investigation of
the trades, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters
earlier this month.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing
by Alex Smith and David Holmes)