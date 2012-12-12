* Bank says Juergen Fitschen involved in investigation
* Prosecutors make five arrests
* Search linked to ongoing carbon tax evasion probe
(Adds bank comment)
By Edward Taylor
FRANKFURT, Dec 12 Deutsche Bank co-chief
executive Juergen Fitschen was drawn into a widening tax evasion
probe linked to carbon trading at Germany's biggest lender on
Wednesday as police and tax inspectors raided its offices.
Prosecutors said they were investigating 25 bank staff on
suspicion of severe tax evasion, money laundering and
obstruction of justice, and searched the headquarters and
private residences in Berlin, Duesseldorf and Frankfurt.
"Two of Deutsche Bank's Management Board members Juergen
Fitschen and Stefan Krause are involved in the investigations as
they signed the value-added tax statement for 2009," Deutsche
Bank said in a statement.
Back in 2009, Fitschen was Germany chief and Krause was
chief financial officer, a post he retains to this day.
Deutsche Bank said it voluntarily corrected its 2009 tax
return, but noted that authorities disagreed over whether this
had been done in a timely fashion.
"Unlike the Public Prosecutor's Office, Deutsche Bank is of
the opinion that this correction took place in due time," it
said.
Around 500 police and tax inspectors raided Deutsche Bank,
arresting five staff in a probe linked to a tax scam involving
the trading of carbon permits.
Tax inspectors clutching backpacks and suitcases were seen
leaving the bank's twin-tower headquarters in Frankfurt. About
20 police mini buses and two coaches were parked outside.
The raids mark a setback for Deutsche's efforts to polish
its image. The bank is struggling with lawsuits in the United
States and the UK connected to allegations of Libor manipulation
and the mis-selling of subprime assets during the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
ARMED POLICE
Eight policemen wearing dark blue overalls and armed with
handguns were stationed in the bank's lobby and appeared to be
coordinating a high-profile search of the glass towers which can
house up to 3,000 staff.
The officers declined to comment on the exact nature of the
raids, which a person working in the building said started at
0915 CET (0815 GMT).
In October, a financial source familiar with the matter said
Deutsche had suspended a handful of employees in connection
with an investigation into tax evasion on carbon permits by
traders.
The judge in that case sentenced six men to jail. He stopped
short of prosecuting Deutsche Bank staff but noted that the bank
- through its conduct - had left the door open for tax evasion.
A ring of traders was accused of participating in a
conspiracy to evade around 300 million euros ($390 million) in
value-added tax (VAT) on carbon permits between August 2009 and
April 2010.
Deutsche Bank on Wednesday said it was cooperating fully
with the authorities and declined to comment on the arrests.
"Public prosecutors searched Deutsche Bank offices today in
connection with investigations that have been underway since the
spring of 2010 against individuals suspected of tax evasion in
the trading of CO2 emission certificates," Deutsche Bank said in
a statement.
RIDING THE CAROUSEL
The European Union's spot carbon market was hit by so-called
carousel trade in 2009 and 2010, in which buyers imported
emissions permits in one EU country without paying value-added
tax (VAT) and then sold them to each other, adding tax to the
price and pocketing the difference.
To stop the problem of VAT fraud in the EU's emissions
trading scheme, in June the European Commission activated a new
common carbon registry to replace some 30 national registries
with a single platform.
Investigations are continuing in other EU countries.
Three British men were jailed for a combined 35 years after
being found guilty of a 38-million pound ($61 million) carbon
tax fraud, Britain's revenue and customs agency said in June.
Czech police accused two men of a $20 million CO2 tax fraud
in October.
The European police agency Europol estimates VAT fraud has
cost EU states an estimated 5 billion euros in lost tax revenue.
The EU Emissions Trading System, the bloc's chief weapon
against climate change, caps the emissions of factories and
power plants, forcing them to buy carbon permits for additional
emissions if needed while also allowing them to sell surpluses.
Separately, Deutsche Bank is set to cut staff at its U.S.
and European power and gas trading desks with up to 50 traders
leaving the bank, and its global head of commodities, David
Silbert, is also to leave.
($1 = 0.7693 euro = 0.6210 pound)
(Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner, Andreas Kröner,
Vera Eckert and Nina Chestney,; Writing by Jonathan Gould;
Editing by David Cowell and Helen Massy-Beresford)