FRANKFURT Dec 12 Deutsche Bank on
Wednesday said its Frankfurt headquarters were being searched by
prosecutors probing a tax evasion scheme involving the trading
of carbon permits.
In October, Deutsche suspended a handful of employees after
it was criticised by a judge last year during a trial into tax
evasion on carbon permits, a financial source familiar with the
matter said.
Last year, a German court sentenced six men to jail for
participating in a conspiracy to evade around 300 million euros
($387 million) in value-added tax (VAT) on carbon permits
between August 2009 and April 2010.
The judge said at the time the way Deutsche Bank conducted
emissions trading with some of the convicted men had left the
door open for tax evasion.
(Reporting By Alexander Huebner)