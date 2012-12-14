* In-house lawyer among four bank staff detained - sources

* All four worked in legal and IT departments - source

* Arrest came after tax raids at Deutsche Bank

* Deutsche Bank declines to comment (Adds Kirch ruling, clarifies suspects' detention by police)

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 A senior in-house lawyer at Deutsche Bank is among those being held by police following a raid at the bank's headquarters on Thursday, two sources familiar with the proceedings told Reuters.

The lawyer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was not available for comment. Both Deutsche Bank and Frankfurt prosecutor Guenter Wittig declined to comment.

Four Deutsche Bank employees were detained without possibility of bail on Thursday following a raid of its twin-tower headquarters in Frankfurt as part of an investigation into suspected money laundering and obstruction of justice related to a carbon trading scheme.

One of the sources said none of the four were traders, but included staff from the legal and IT departments of Deutsche Bank.

Deutsche Bank's co-chief executive Juergen Fitschen and chief financial officer Stefan Krause were also being investigated, Deutsche Bank said on Thursday.

None of the four detained employees has been charged.

The lawyer was involved with the bank's long-running legal battle against the late media mogul Leo Kirch, the sources said.

On Friday, a Munich court ordered Deutsche Bank to pay compensation to the representatives of Kirch, who have continued his battle against Germany's biggest lender after he died aged 84 last year.

The amount in damages has yet to be determined and will be set by an outside expert, the court said, adding its ruling could not be appealed.

Kirch had claimed ex-Deutsche chief executive and later chairman Rolf Breuer triggered his media group's downfall by questioning its creditworthiness in a 2002 television interview. He sought for years to recoup about 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in damages.

($1 = 0.7641 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Edward Taylor and Philipp Halstrick; Additional reporting by Jens Hack; Editing by Mark Potter)