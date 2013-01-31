EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
FRANKFURT Jan 31 Deutsche Bank posted a fourth-quarter pretax loss of 2.6 billion euros ($3.5 billion) hit by hefty litigation and restructuring charges as the bank adapts to a leaner investment banking environment.
Germany's largest lender announced 1.9 billion euros in goodwill impairments and 1 billion euros in litigation charges in the fourth quarter.
Deutsche Bank's net loss for the quarter was 2.2 billion euros.
The lender is combining asset and wealth management divisions and creating a non-core division to hive off 125 billion euros worth of assets.
In mid-December, it said fourth-quarter earnings will take a "significant" hit from the restructuring, which is designed to achieve annual cost savings of 4.5 billion euros by 2015. ($1 = 0.7370 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has