BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
FRANKFURT Jan 31 Deutsche Bank co-chief executive Anshu Jain raised the possibility that Germany's flagship lender may raise capital if measures to build a financial safety cushion by shedding risky assets and putting aside profits did not suffice.
Nonetheless the bank would seek to avoid reaching out to shareholders for extra cash, Jain said.
"We have been very consistent. We have said we do not believe it is in our shareholders' best interests. We have shown that we are willing to take pain," Jain explained, referring to the writedowns in the fourth quarter.
"This said, clearly, it is a very uncertain world. There is a plan B. We will not rule out any option that is in the best interest of Deutsche Bank." (Reporting By Edward Taylor Arno Schuetze and Jonathan Gould)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r