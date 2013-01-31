BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
FRANKFURT Jan 31 Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain said the question over whether Germany's lender needed a capital hike was driven by uncertainty over the likely burden of future bank regulation.
"We would be imprudent if we were to rule out any capital measure at a time when the ground rules are being changed," Jain said in response to a question about whether Deutsche would only raise capital to pay for an acquisition.
"We feel confident we have taken all the steps that we need to," Jain said, explaining that the lender did not currently see a need to raise capital to meet current bank rules.
Deutsche Bank further said the complexity of regulatory probes into alleged manipulation of inter-bank lending rates means it is unlikely the lender will resolve the matter this year.
Separately, Jain said the Liikanen proposals would be difficult to implement because of the problem of how to define proprietary trading.
"The U.S. has been debating for four years and has not come up with an answer," Jain said. (Reporting By Edward Taylor, Arno Schuetze and Jonathan Gould)
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r