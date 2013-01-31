BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
FRANKFURT Jan 31 Deutsche Bank co-chief executive Anshu Jain said he sees less turbulent times ahead for the banking industry, thanks to a more stable euro zone.
"We see positive signals in the business outlook. The U.S. fiscal cliff is still a source of potential uncertainty, but other indicators in the U.S. economy are still positive," Jain told journalists gathered in Frankfurt at the bank's annual press conference.
"Structural debt levels in mature economies are still high, and Asia will continue to contribute to the bulk of the world's growth; but overall we foresee less turbulent conditions in 2013 than in the past two years." (Reporting By Edward Taylor)
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r