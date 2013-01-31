BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
FRANKFURT Jan 31 Germany's flagship lender Deutsche Bank does not see a need to raise its capital to meet new U.S. bank rules, Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause said in an analyst call on Thursday.
He added that issuing contingent convertibles or so-called Co-Co bonds is one option under discussion to comply with U.S. capital demands.
The U.S. Federal Reserve last year proposed tightening the leash on foreign banks to protect taxpayers from having to bail them out. The plan would force foreign banks to group all their subsidiaries under a holding company, subject to the same capital standards as U.S. holding companies.
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r