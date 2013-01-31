FRANKFURT Jan 31 Germany's flagship lender Deutsche Bank does not see a need to raise its capital to meet new U.S. bank rules, Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause said in an analyst call on Thursday.

He added that issuing contingent convertibles or so-called Co-Co bonds is one option under discussion to comply with U.S. capital demands.

The U.S. Federal Reserve last year proposed tightening the leash on foreign banks to protect taxpayers from having to bail them out. The plan would force foreign banks to group all their subsidiaries under a holding company, subject to the same capital standards as U.S. holding companies.