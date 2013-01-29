Jan 29 Deutsche Bank's global head of oil and
agriculture trading, John Redpath, has left the bank, a source
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Redpath, who joined the German bank's New York office in
2007 from Citigroup, is the second high profile departure from
Deutsche's commodity arm in two months, after global commodities
head David Silbert left in early December.
The bank has also been making steep cuts to its U.S. and
European power and gas trading desks.
Industry publication SparkSpread first reported that Redpath
had left the firm earlier on Tuesday, saying he resigned.