FRANKFURT May 19 Deutsche Bank's
restructuring plan claimed its first management casualty when
its retail chief Rainer Neske decided to quit after the group
chose to split up and sell chunks of his domain, including
Postbank, German media reported.
Neske, the computer scientist who has worked at Deutsche for
25 years, will leave after losing an internal strategic debate
that will see his responsibilities shrink, newspaper
Handelsblatt reported in its Tuesday edition.
Neske's departure comes as the bank braces for a tumultuous
annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, where it faces
discontent over lagging profits, hefty fines and a strategic
revamp criticized by some as offering too little, too
late.
During the strategic debate, Neske sought to have the group
bundle all of its retail activities into one operation to be
sold on the stock exchange, a move that would have seen Deutsche
assume a business model resembling Goldman Sachs.
But facing pressure from employees, politicians and
supervisors, Deutsche opted for a smaller revamp, keeping its
own-branded retail network and selling Postbank instead.
The decision had huge consequences for Neske. Losing
Postbank from his empire means losing 14 million clients, 15,000
employees and about 50 billion euros in deposits.
In addition, the group is expected to disassemble its
own-branded network outside of Germany, selling operations in
countries like Italy or Portugal.
Deutsche Bank's supervisory board will discuss the departure
of Neske on Wednesday, Handelsblatt wrote, citing unnamed
sources in the finance industry.
He will be replaced by Christian Ricken, the chief operating
officer for the group's retail operations, viewed as Neske's
right-hand man and No. 2 in the retail division, Spiegel Online
reported.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
To cut costs and improve performance, the bank announced a
plan in April to reduce up to 150 billion euros ($170 billion)
in investment bank assets, sell Postbank and invest more in
equities trading and wealth management.
($1 = 0.8842 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Kathrin Jones, and Thomas Atkins;
Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Gopakumar Warrier)