BERLIN, April 20 The German government on Monday declined to comment on reports that Deutsche Bank plans to slash its retail banking.

"That's a purely corporate decision of Deutsche Bank," a finance ministry spokeswoman told Reuters.

Deutsche Bank will sell Postbank but keep its own-branded retail division under one of two strategic overhaul models currently favoured by management, sources familiar with internal discussions have told Reuters.

