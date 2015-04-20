* Deutsche plans to sell Postbank retail business
* German retail banking characterised by high costs, weak
profit
* Rival banks cutting costs and closing branches
By Thomas Atkins
FRANKFURT, April 20 Deutsche Bank's
plan to sell Postbank is unlikely to be the only
painful decision facing German retail finance this year.
Deutsche is preparing to sell the unit at a one-off loss to
increase future group profitability, reduce regulatory capital
requirements, and return to a slimmer "universal" model where
retail plays a lesser role, financial sources said.
Deutsche Bank's decision in 2008 to dive deeper into retail
banking has backfired, with the purchase of Postbank for some 6
billion euros ($6.4 billion) turning into a costly management
distraction which could be hard to sell.
Germany's retail banking market, the most fragmented in
Europe, is a low-profit battlefield where layoffs, branch
closures and consolidation are unavoidable even after Deutsche
scales back its involvement.
Rivals Commerzbank and HVB, owned by Italy's
UniCredit, are also inefficient when compared to
elsewhere in Europe, each with its own painful legacy of
takeovers gone awry.
"Even if the outcome is just the sale of Postbank, it looks
likely to be accompanied by a sizable winding down of the
residual business, which is an admission that German retail
banking is such a challenging market for shareholders," said
Omar Fall, equity analyst at Jefferies Securities in London.
Commerzbank's retail operations have an efficiency ratio --
which compares costs to income -- of 85 percent, followed by 74
percent for HVB and 73 percent for Postbank, according to
Citibank research. Spanish banks, by contrast, operate more
efficiently with a ratio on average of 46 percent.
These three private-sector players combined claim only 15
percent of deposits compared to roughly 58 percent nestled with
the savings and cooperative bank segments.
All are reducing branches, with HVB boasting the goal of
closing half its outlets and Commerzbank saying it would
gradually reduce the number of sites as clients migrate toward
online banking.
Price competition is ferocious because public sector
competitors owned by state governments face less pressure to
deliver profits.
According to the study by Citibank, profitability of German
retail banks as measured by their pre-tax profit margin is the
lowest in major European markets at 22 percent.
CULTURAL COMPLICATIONS
Complicating the equation are cultural factors. In Germany,
financial prudence is celebrated and that ethos reflected on
most high streets, where ultra-cheap supermarkets like Aldi and
Lidl boast a market share of around 43 percent compared to 10
percent elsewhere in Europe.
Electronics deep discounter Saturn ran a popular ad campaign
for years with the motto: "Stinginess is Cool!".
Nor are Germans interested in buying stocks or other
investments that could boost banks' fees.
The number of Germans who own stocks or mutual funds has
declined to 13 percent of the population in 2014 compared to 20
percent in 2001, according to a study by equity markets lobby
group DAI.
This cultural conservatism has hindered banks' ability to
sell products to customers lured in by the promise of low- or
no-fee current and savings accounts.
The result for Deutsche is clear: Postbank with its
cost-conscious customer base and 1,100 branches will be sold and
a large number of the group's 730 own-branded branches closed,
financial sources have told Reuters.
Postbank itself, whether purchased by a strategic investor
or re-floated on the stock market, will also face cost pressure.
Low interest rates and growing competition by online financial
service providers like PayPal pose big threats.
"As for the future, we have zero interest rates and falling
net interest margins...and rising political and regulatory
compliance costs -- so profits are not looking good going
forward," said Neil Dwane, chief equity investment officer for
Europe at Allianz Global Investors.
